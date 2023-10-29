Spring Hill auto workers go on strike

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Auto workers in Spring Hill have officially gone on strike on Saturday afternoon.

According to UAW Local 1853′s Facebook page, the General Motors Spring Hill Assembly Plant went on strike at 5 p.m. Central. Leaders said, “Local 1853 has got the call -- STAND UP.”

The Spring Hill plant is General Motors’ largest manufacturing plant in the U.S., with about 3,900 employees, according to their website.

Workers at the plant build SUVs, including Cadillac and GMC cars and electric vehicles.

In a statement to CNBC, UAW President Shawn Fain said, “We are disappointed by GM’s unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair agreement.”

Union leaders are calling for pay increases, cost-of-living adjustments, and other enhanced benefits.

GM said Tuesday the strike had cost it about $800 million.

Earlier this week, the UAW reached deals with Ford and Stellantis. GM is the last ‘Big 3′ automaker negotiating with the UAW.

