Man shot in both legs after fight at Nashville club

Police said the victim was shot twice, once in each leg, and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was shot twice, once in each leg, and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was shot twice after a fight at a club in south Nashville early Sunday morning, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police said the incident at Club Diamante, located at 15128 Old Hickory Blvd., was originally reported as a fight around 3 a.m. Witnesses told police that shots were fired from a dark-colored car as it exited the parking lot. One man was shot twice, once in each leg. The victim went across the street to a market to call police.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Austin Allen
Middle school teacher charged with rape of a child in White County
Empty desk (generic)
Company files WARN notice, laying off more than 100 Wildhorse Saloon employees

Latest News

Police said the victim was shot twice, once in each leg, and taken to the hospital with...
MNPD investigating early morning shooting
The layoffs are temporary and a result of renovations set to begin at the start of next year.
124 Wildhorse Saloon employees to be laid off
The man’s body was found 100 yards from where he overturned, TWRA said.
Man drowns after kayak hits tree
Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro