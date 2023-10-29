Man shot in both legs after fight at Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was shot twice after a fight at a club in south Nashville early Sunday morning, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police said the incident at Club Diamante, located at 15128 Old Hickory Blvd., was originally reported as a fight around 3 a.m. Witnesses told police that shots were fired from a dark-colored car as it exited the parking lot. One man was shot twice, once in each leg. The victim went across the street to a market to call police.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.