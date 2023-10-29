First Alert Forecast: Showers moving in with colder air following closely behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few showers will be possible in Nashville today with more widespread rain likely farther north.

TODAY:

Today will be mostly cloudy over central and northern Middle Tennessee. Farther south, expect a little more sunshine. Rain showers will be likely through the day along the TN/KY line. In Nashville, a few light passing showers will be possible, but the majority of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will be quite variable across the Mid State. They’ll hold in the 50s across the northwest. In Nashville, temperatures will climb from the 60s into the low-mid 70s this afternoon. Farther south, it’ll be even milder, near 80 by late today.

Tonight, a cold front will push southward through the Mid State bringing colder air and more rain showers. Steady rain will develop in Nashville by mid-late evening and continue for the rest of the night.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures early Monday will be quite chilly for everyone, in the 40s. Rain showers will be in progress across most of the area.

Through the day, temperatures will hold steady, in the 40s. Rain will gradually wrap up and exit to the east during the late afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will dip to around freezing by Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for southern Kentucky for Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will even approach freezing Tuesday morning in Nashville.

Tuesday afternoon looks partly cloudy and chilly. A northwest breeze will increase just in time for trick-or-treating Tuesday night. Temperatures then will be in the 40s, with the wind chill in the 30s.

Wednesday will bring a freeze to the entire area. The afternoon will be sunny and chilly, in the 50s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Milder weather will develop through for Thursday and beyond.

