First Alert Forecast: Rain followed by a cold snap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soggy Monday morning commute is on tap as a cold front moves through the Mid State

Tonight, a cold front will push southward through the Mid State bringing colder air and scattered showers.

EARLY WEEK:

Scattered rain will move through the Mid State tomorrow morning making for a soggy morning commute. Some showers will linger into the afternoon as well.

Temperatures will hold in the 40s throughout the day. Rain will gradually exist west to east by the evening.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for southern Kentucky and West Tennessee for Tuesday morning. Elsewhere, frost is possible.

Freeze conditions are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning for West Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. (WSMV)

Tuesday afternoon looks partly cloudy and chilly. Blustery northwest winds can be expected during trick-or-treating Tuesday night. Temperatures then will be in the 40s, with the wind chill in the 30s.

Wednesday morning will bring a freeze to the entire area. The afternoon will be sunny and chilly, in the 50s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Thursday will start off with another freeze for the entire Mid State. Milder weather with highs in the 60s and dry conditions are expected by Thursday afternoon into next weekend.

