2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a fiery multiple-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Saturday night.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford Boulevard/Northfield Boulevard before 8 p.m. One vehicle caught fire in the crash. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters put out the fire and helped free the driver who was trapped in the car. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Another person injured in the crash was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were unknown, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

NEW: One vehicle caught fire. MFRD firefighters extinguished the fire and helped free the driver who was trapped in the... Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Saturday, October 28, 2023

