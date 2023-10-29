2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro

One driver was trapped in a burning car and flown to the hospital after the crash on Saturday night.
Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and...
Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford Boulevard/Northfield Boulevard on Saturday night.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a fiery multiple-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Saturday night.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and North Rutherford Boulevard/Northfield Boulevard before 8 p.m. One vehicle caught fire in the crash. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters put out the fire and helped free the driver who was trapped in the car. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter. Another person injured in the crash was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were unknown, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

NEW: One vehicle caught fire. MFRD firefighters extinguished the fire and helped free the driver who was trapped in the...

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Nate Bargatze attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on...
Nashville native hosts SNL: ‘He’s just a kid from Old Hickory’
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Austin Allen
Middle school teacher charged with rape of a child in White County
Empty desk (generic)
Company files WARN notice, laying off more than 100 Wildhorse Saloon employees

Latest News

A Domino’s worker was shot in a botched robbery, a White County middle school teacher has been...
Sunday morning news update
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Tree planting honors Covenant shooting victims
Tree planting held to honor Covenant shooting victims
Tree planting honors Covenant shooting victims
Tree planting honors Covenant shooting victims