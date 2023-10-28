VA hospital in Texas still faxing private medical records to pet hospital in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee veterinarian continues to receive faxes from a veteran’s hospital in Texas, despite assurances from the Houston V.A. that the problem had been fixed.

In September, WSMV4 Investigates uncovered how, for the past year, the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston kept faxing the private medical records of veterans to the Animal Ark Animal Hospital in Franklin.

“You have everything from the soldier’s name to the medications that they’re on,” Dr. Schuerer said in September. “Everything is exposed.”

At that time, Dr. Paula Schuerer, who runs the veterinarian clinic, told WSMV4 Investigates that her office had received a total of 32 faxes from the veteran’s hospital and that each time her office got one, Dr. Schuerer’s receptionist would call the Houston V.A. to warn them what was happening.

“She’s reported to me she’s called so many times, she’s blue in the face,” Dr. Schuerer initially told WSMV4 Investigates. “I find it disrespectful. She’s been told we’ll take care of that, or we’ll remove your number, and she’s even been told that there’s nothing we can do. We’re getting a lot of conflicting stories, so that’s why I reached out to you.”

After speaking with Dr. Schuerer, WSMV4 Investigates called Houston V.A., who initially doubted the veracity of Dr. Schuerer’s story, but promised to investigate the matter.

However, after WSMV4 sent the V.A. in Houston copies of four of the faxes, sent to Dr. Schuerer’s office, the hospital sent us a statement admitting the problem existed and saying it had been fixed.

“VA takes the privacy of the Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors that we serve extremely seriously, and we do everything in our power to protect it. In this case, faxes that were intended for a community care provider in the Houston area were inadvertently sent to the wrong fax number. As soon as we were informed of this error, we quickly corrected it and took steps to ensure it does not happen again. We sincerely regret this error and offer our deepest apologies to the approximately 30 Veterans whose information was inadvertently shared. VA staff is reaching out to the impacted individuals with additional information.”

However, that written statement failed to address how the V.A. corrected the problem and what caused it to happen in the first place.

And then, three weeks after our story aired, the V.A. in Houston ended up faxing Dr. Schuerer’s office again.

Once again, when WSMV4 Investigates called that hospital in Texas, they had no idea it was happening, and despite once again promising to reach back out and explain why this was happening, the Houston V.A. never called back and has not replied to our email asking further questions.

So, to protect veterans’ privacy, WSMV4 sent the new faxes to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and to the Chair of the Texas House of Representative Defense and Veterans’ Committee.

Both are now taking a closer look at what is going on with the V.A. in Houston, with a staffer on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in Washington D.C. telling us that they are now “getting in touch with multiple entities” and “working to make sure it never happens again.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.