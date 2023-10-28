Nashville ranks worst among cities with hardest commutes, according to Forbes

Cars sit in traffic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Cars sit in traffic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is ranked number one in a list of the worst cities to commute in, according to Forbes.

In a study, Forbes ranked 25 cities within the United States that have the worst commutes. Nashville is the only city in Tennessee that made the list.

Forbes says Nashville has experienced massive growth in recent years.

“The city has 452,194 workers with 2.6% of households that do not have access to a car,” Forbes said.

The average time to get to work is around 30 minutes, according to Forbes. Additionally, the walkability score is 29%, and the transit score is 22%.

Forbes said Nashville is ranked the 131st most congested city in the world, according to Inrix, a traffic company. According to the study, Nashville commuters lost 41 hours in congestion in 2022.

The top six worst commutes in the country were ranked as follows:

  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  2. Charlotte, North Carolina
  3. Jacksonville, Florida
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Washington, District of Columbia
  6. New York, New York

