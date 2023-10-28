Domino’s employee shot during attempted robbery in Nashville, police say

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Domino’s employee was shot during an attempted robbery incident in Nashville Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said the robbery attempt happened at the pizza chain on 3956 Clarksville Pike. The robbery suspect is not in custody, according to police.

Police said employees were closing the store for the night when a Black man wearing all-black clothing attempted to rob it. The man allegedly shot one of the employees as they were attempting to run, according to police.

Police said the employee’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

