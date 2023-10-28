Injured Mt. Juliet firefighter shares story of fighting major apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police body camera video shows the moment that changed firefighter Kenny Hudson’s life while fighting a major fire at the Glass Creek Apartment Complex in August.

Part of the roof fell on top of him.

“I lost my helmet,” said Hudson, ”But I don’t remember that part, being hit. I do recall thinking ‘This is happening.’ It was pretty surreal. And then trying to find a way out and call Mayday.”

In the video, he is standing on the balcony with a wall of fire behind him. Hudson’s fellow firefighters got him out, and nearby police officers raced the husband and father to the hospital.

“I remember not feeling anything for the first couple of minutes,” Hudson said. “Just no emotion whatsoever, and then adrenaline kicking in at some point.”

Hudson said his next thoughts turned to his wife Amy, his wife of eleven years, and his family.

“I was thinking of her,” Hudson explained. “I was trying to stay strong till we got to the hospital. Then I was able to just let it go.”

Amy remembers the ride in a police cruiser to the hospital.

“I sat in the back of his car and called my mom and cried,” she said. “I called my sister and cried. We got to get some of that out, because I had to be very stoic in front of the kids, because I didn’t want to worry them.”

“I looked at him at the hospital, and I was like, ‘Don’t you dare. Don’t you leave me,’” Amy said tearfully.

Among Kenny’s injuries were second and third-degree burns on his head and hands.

“I had to become his voice and his hands instantly,” Amy added. “He was he was spelling letters with his hands. He’s always been the strongest person we know. When there are kids, it’s hard to see him hurt.”

Kenny would spend 22 days in the hospital — a tough time, she says, but not a lonely time.

“We’ve been loved and supported so well,” Amy said.

“Overwhelming, very overwhelming,” Kenny added.

Support was never more evident than the September day Mt. Juliet’s first and only firefighter injured in the line of duty walked out of the hospital.

Kenny says his recovery is going well.

“I’m doing pretty good getting around,” he said. “The doctors keep stressing to me that it’s a marathon not a sprint. So when they say my hands look good, it’s hard for me to see that. But they think so.”

Kenny’s in physical therapy to stretch the skin grafts on the top of his hands and palms. Doctors tell him to expect the recovery process to take at least a year.

“I’m grateful that he’s still here,” Amy said. “I’m grateful that we’re able to do this. I know that life is different now, and it’s more challenging. But it’s ok because he’s here.”

“I feel bad at times; she tells me not to worry because you’re here,” Kenny explained emotionally, turning to his wife. “I’m so thankful to everybody that came through that I can be in front of her.”

“I thank those guys for returning me back to my family.”

Friday night Kenny and his family will thank the community in person. He is the honorary captain of the football game at Mt. Juliet High School.

The nonprofit MJ4Hope is also hosting a 5K run Saturday at Mt. Juliet Middle School. The money raised will help the Hudson family with medical bills. Go to https://www.mj4hope.org/ for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.