Helicopter, multiple units searching for burglary suspect in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An extensive search is underway in Franklin for a burglary suspect Friday night, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said residents near Cedarview Lane will notice a heavy presence as law enforcement searches for the suspect.

Officers, deputies, K9 units and a helicopter are searching for the suspect.

“Homeowners were alerted by security cameras around 7:00 PM this evening that a male suspect entered their home by breaking through a glass door near the rear of their home. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The only description available at this time is a male subject, wearing a white mask and a dark-colored ball cap. We will update as more information becomes available,” WCSO said.

