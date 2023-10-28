First Alert Forecast: Rain and a blast of cold air on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One more warm day to kick off the weekend before big changes return to the forecast.

Temperatures will stay well above-average today in the 80s. We’ll see more clouds than sun this afternoon and possibly a few hit or miss showers. Any rain will be quick and typically stay north of I-40. Lows will stay warm overnight only falling to the mid 60s.

Colder air will begin to move in Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for most. Some areas of Southern Kentucky will only be in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will develop throughout the day-- a 50% chance of rain. Overnight lows get even colder in the 40s.

Monday will be a very wet day. A strong cold front begins to push through and a lot of rain will move in behind it. Most of the rain will be in the morning hours and early afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. Highs Monday will only be around 50º with clearing skies in the evening. Lows will be in the 30s.

Much colder air ahead (none)

Rain is out of here just in time for Halloween, but the bitterly cold air will settle in. Although it will be very sunny on Tuesday, it will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a cold, breezy wind. By the evening, kids will need layers under their costumes for trick-or-treating as temperatures fall to the lower 40s.

We expect our first hard freeze of the season to come by Wednesday morning. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall to the 20s for everyone with wind chills in the teens.

