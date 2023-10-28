First Alert Forecast: Major cool down on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures begin to drop on Sunday as rain finally makes its way into the Mid State

Scattered showers can be expected overnight across the Mid State. Thicker clouds and that rain will stick around into parts of Sunday.

With scattered showers possible at any point in the day, parts of Southern Kentucky will only be in the 50s and 60s for highs. Elsewhere, it will be slightly milder in the 70s for many. Plan to keep an umbrella handy throughout the day.

On Monday, a strong cold front pushes through the Mid State and rain moves in behind it. Most of the rain will be in the morning hours and early afternoon. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Highs Monday will only be around 50 degrees. Frost will be possible in many areas.

Halloween is dry, but the bitterly cold air will settle in. Blustery northwest winds will keep highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s despite sunshine. For Trick-or-treating, kids will need layers under their costumes as temperatures fall to the lower 40s.

The first hard freeze of the season is likely by Wednesday morning. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall to the 20s for everyone with wind chills in the teens.

Afternoon high temperatures will slowly warm back to near average by the end of the next work week.

