Company files WARN notice, laying off more than 100 Wildhorse Saloon employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has filed an official WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, laying off more than a hundred employees at Wildhorse Saloon, according to a layoff report.

The notice was filed on Oct. 26, and employees will be affected on Jan. 1, 2024. The layoffs are temporary and a result of renovations set to take place until July 1, at which point employees can return to work. The total number of workers affected is 124, according to the report.

Previous Coverage Luke Combs to open reimagined bar off Broadway

During the renovation period, Wildhorse Saloon will be transformed into a multi-level entertainment complex inspired by Luke Combs. The country music star announced the takeover in April. His team said new design proposals will reflect his passion for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.