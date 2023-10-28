Company files WARN notice, laying off more than 100 Wildhorse Saloon employees

The layoffs are temporary and a result of renovations set to begin at the start of next year.
Empty desk (generic)
Empty desk (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has filed an official WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, laying off more than a hundred employees at Wildhorse Saloon, according to a layoff report.

The notice was filed on Oct. 26, and employees will be affected on Jan. 1, 2024. The layoffs are temporary and a result of renovations set to take place until July 1, at which point employees can return to work. The total number of workers affected is 124, according to the report.

Previous Coverage
Luke Combs to open reimagined bar off Broadway

During the renovation period, Wildhorse Saloon will be transformed into a multi-level entertainment complex inspired by Luke Combs. The country music star announced the takeover in April. His team said new design proposals will reflect his passion for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Two men fatally shot each other outside a Germantown apartment complex on Friday afternoon,...
Police identify 2 men who shot, killed each other during argument in Germantown
Police lights generic
Tennessee woman leads Kentucky officers on 120 mph chase, sheriff says
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Nashville 7-year-old saves sister after grandfather gets carjacked at gunpoint
Nashville 7-year-old saves sister after grandfather gets carjacked at gunpoint

Latest News

Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena ranks 4th in US for ticket sales
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Domino’s employee shot during attempted robbery in Nashville, police say
TFN Week 11: Ravenwood vs. Brentwood
TFN Week 11: Nolensville vs. Page