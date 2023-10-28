Brentwood man discovers car was shot at while driving in downtown Nashville

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joey King didn’t know what happened when he and his girlfriend heard a loud bang as he drove on 8th Avenue the night of Oct. 17.

He figured he might have hit something, but upon inspection, there was no damage to his car.

It wasn’t until three days later when King says he noticed a hole in his tail light and found a bullet lodged in his trunk.

“My initial reaction was just kind of sinking in the reality of how close it actually came to possibly making contact with me or my girlfriend,” King said. “Just that initial shock setting in of, wow, we actually got shot at and didn’t realize it for three whole days.”

King is thanking a higher power for looking out for him and his girlfriend. He doesn’t know where the bullet was fired from, but hopes a message gets home to whoever was behind the trigger - that this could’ve been much worse.

“The biggest part of it is just, you don’t know who is in the car, how many people are in the car and who might get hit,” King said.

King believes it happened in the area of 8th Ave S and Division Street.

He is working on filing a report with Metro Nashville police — to which MNPD encourages him to call their non-emergency line.

