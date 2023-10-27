Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Springfield, according to report

The two people had non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash on Highway 49 near Springfield
Crash on Highway 49 near Springfield(Danica Sauter | Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Springfield early Friday morning, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened between Goose Drive and Jim Gower Road just before 2 a.m. One person from each vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SBN.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

