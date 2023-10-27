Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Springfield, according to report

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Springfield early Friday morning, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened between Goose Drive and Jim Gower Road just before 2 a.m. One person from each vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SBN.

Two transported in Hwy 49 rollover. Clip powered by Premium Food Delivery LLC. pic.twitter.com/dS4KYOasjT — Smokey Barn News (@SmokeyBarnNews) October 27, 2023

