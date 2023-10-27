TBI issues endangered young adult alert for 19-year-old in Sullivan County

The teen was last seen on Oct. 15 on Bell Ridge Drive in Kingsport.
TBI issues endangered young adult alert for 19-year-old in Sullivan County
TBI issues endangered young adult alert for 19-year-old in Sullivan County(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for 19-year-old Hollyn Snapp.

Snapp was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of Bell Ridge Drive in Kingsport.

TBI said Snapp is 4′8″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say “I love you” before suicide
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say ‘I love you’ before suicide
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
‘I am heartbroken and saddened’: Chief Drake releases statement after estranged son’s death
Police lights generic
Tennessee woman leads Kentucky officers on 120 mph chase, sheriff says

Latest News

Mt Juliet Kroger theft
Man arrested after ‘large’ theft at Kroger in Mt. Juliet
Tanger Outlets open in Nashville
Tanger Outlets opens in Antioch, increased traffic expected
Tanger Outlets open in Antioch
Another arrest after firework thrown at couple
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
5 juveniles nabbed for carjacking, string of armed robberies