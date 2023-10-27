TBI issues endangered young adult alert for 19-year-old in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for 19-year-old Hollyn Snapp.

Snapp was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of Bell Ridge Drive in Kingsport.

TBI said Snapp is 4′8″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

