Tanger Outlets opens in Antioch, increased traffic expected

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – It’s a big day for shoppers in southeast Nashville as Tanger Outlets cut the ribbon on their new outdoor mall.

Friday morning’s event is part of a weekend-long grand opening for the new shopping area.

Tanger said there are nearly 60 retail stores in the seven buildings on the 300,000-square-foot property.

It marks the 37th outlet Tanger has opened across the country and the third mall owned by the company in the state of Tennessee. Other locations include Sevierville and Memphis.

Tanger CEO Stephen Yalof talked about the growth in the area as this outlet opened.

“There’s a tremendous amount of growth and one of the great parts, a brand new interchange that was just developed about a year ago that will provide amazing access off of 24 both coming North and South.” Yalof continued, “Access is critical, especially coming from an outlet center. You can see it from the highway but you want to get off and go and experience it and we’ve just made that really easy.”

At the heart of the complex is the outlet shopping, which Yalof said is important to the consumer because of the branded value.

“They want to get the best brands that they can find at the best prices they can. They’re not just looking for a commodity, they’re looking for their favorite brands,” he said.

Yalof also said there is plenty of parking, including overflow parking, and their green space will have programming all year long.

“We’re going to create 1,100 jobs and I think that’s the most important part right there, you know we have part-time jobs, full-time jobs, first career, second career jobs. And you know I think that’s really important,” Yalof said.

In line with trying to help make a difference in the community, Tanger presented local charity “Musicians on Call” with a check of $15,000 during Friday morning’s ribbon cutting.

