Second arrest made after fireworks thrown at Brentwood couple

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A second arrest has been made after fireworks were thrown out of a car window toward a Brentwood couple while they were walking their dog.

George K. Griffin, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Preston D. Cannon, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon earlier this month.

Police said a couple was walking their dog in the area of Scarlet Ridge Drive and Autumn Crossing Way when a mortar-style firework was “recklessly” thrown from a moving vehicle in their direction, landing nearby. The woman ran away, but the firework exploded and hit the man.

The man said the explosion was so loud, it damaged his hearing.

Police said Griffin knew the fireworks were being thrown from the vehicle and did nothing to stop it, so he was charged.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.