Regular season finale for high school football in the Mid-State: Who will be region champs?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Regular season high school football in the Mid-State comes to an end Friday night.

Region titles are on the line across Middle Tennessee as some teams look to the playoffs and others look to end the year on a high note.

Touchdown Friday Night Scoreboard 2023 Standings

In Murfreesboro, Oakland and Riverdale will battle it out for the 6A Region 3 crown. The Patriots have not lost a regional game since 2014.

Pearl-Cohn hosts Marshall County in the 4A Region 5 title matchup. The Firebirds are 9-0 so far this season.

And the Battle of the Woods renews with Ravenwood and Brentwood squaring off for the 6A Region 6 title. The Bruins are unbeaten at 9-0.

Christ Presbyterian Academy is also after a region crown. The Lions host Davidson Academy.

