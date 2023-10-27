Regular season finale for high school football in the Mid-State: Who will be region champs?

Region titles are on the line across Middle Tennessee as some teams look to the playoffs and others look to end the year on a high note.
By Chris Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Regular season high school football in the Mid-State comes to an end Friday night.

In Murfreesboro, Oakland and Riverdale will battle it out for the 6A Region 3 crown. The Patriots have not lost a regional game since 2014.

Pearl-Cohn hosts Marshall County in the 4A Region 5 title matchup. The Firebirds are 9-0 so far this season.

And the Battle of the Woods renews with Ravenwood and Brentwood squaring off for the 6A Region 6 title. The Bruins are unbeaten at 9-0.

Christ Presbyterian Academy is also after a region crown. The Lions host Davidson Academy.

Be sure to tune in to WSMV4 at 10 p.m. for all of the highlights as we wrap up the regular season and look ahead to the playoffs!

