Racing equipment stolen days before Run Nashville’s marathon event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville race will go on despite a theft costing thousands of dollars’ worth of items stolen. Thieves took Run Nashville’s trailer filled with racing equipment just days before the start of a race that’s been around for 15 years.

Malain McCormick, the owner of Run Nashville, says the organization’s trailer was stolen from the backyard of a property in West Nashville Tuesday night. She says it happed around 9 o’clock.

“We had seen the trailer at 4 o’clock that afternoon, so five hours after last seeing it was gone,” said McCormick.

The door handle to the trailer was partially broken, along with the trailer’s wheel lock and chains ripped apart.

“We will run on!” said McCormick.

McCormick is keeping a positive attitude and mindset despite the theft. She wants to ensure all 3,200 of the marathon runners still have a good race.

“It’s the last thing you want to happen on race week is to have your equipment stolen right from under your nose,” said McCormick.

Around $10,000 worth of equipment, like the organization’s generator, sound equipment, large chiming clock, and other valuable tools, were removed from the trailer.

“What I found most odd is that they took our branded signage so our start and finish banner. Our inspirational signs for the course that the runners are going to run by,” said McCormick.

The managers at Green Hills Manor apartment complex found the trailer on their property, which is less than 10 miles from where the trailer was stolen. The property managers contacted McCormick immediately and they were able to pick it up.

“Thankfully, she called me before the police arrived. Otherwise, the trailer would have been impounded and I wouldn’t have access to it for 30 days,” said McCormick.

The race is still on despite the theft. Runners will either run a half marathon (13.1 miles) or full marathon (26.2 miles.)

“The race starts and finishes at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds. We take the runners through The Gulch, then out through Music Row coming back through downtown on Demonbreun Street before it goes over the pedestrian bridge to Davidson Street for a nice Shelby Park loop,” said McCormick.

The theft caused them to lose a day of planning, but the running community has positively adjusted, stepping in to help.

“We were able to patch things together. People stepped in to help out so everything that’s necessary to put on a safe and successful race has been found through a partner,” said McCormick.

For now, the organization is focusing on Saturday’s race, set to begin at 7 a.m. They’re urging homeowners to cheer them on as they run through several neighborhoods.

For more information on Run Nashville Marathon and the course,

