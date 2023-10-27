Politicians, community to rally for Israel at Tennessee State Capitol

Flowers stand on a coffin draped with the Israeli flag during the funeral of Dana Bachar and...
Flowers stand on a coffin draped with the Israeli flag during the funeral of Dana Bachar and her son Carmel , at Gan Shlomo cemetery, central Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Carmel Bachar, 15-year-old and his mother Dana lived in kibbutz Be'eri, a small community with a little more than 1,000 people, that was one of more than 20 towns and villages ambushed on Oct. 7 as part of a surprise attack by Hamas militants against Israel where dozens were killed.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)(Petros Giannakouris | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the Israel-Hamas war continues, Nashville residents plan to come together to denounce violence in support of Israel.

The Tennessee Rally for Israel will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Tennessee State Capitol. The event is organized by the International Christian Embassy Israel (ICEJ), which has its headquarters in Nashville.

“Public outcry in defense of the heinous attacks of Hamas and their taking of civilian hostages must be countered with words and actions,” said Dr. Susan Michael, national director, in a media release. “Join us this Friday as we proudly declare our love and solidarity for the people of Israel!”

Israel says the vast network of Hamas tunnels will make a ground offensive long and difficult

Special guests will include state representatives, senators, pastors, rabbis, music artists and community leaders.

“Your presence in Tennessee’s capital will show the world that we support Israel,” Michael added.

For more information, visit ICEJUSA.com.

