Politicians, community to rally for Israel at Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As the Israel-Hamas war continues, Nashville residents plan to come together to denounce violence in support of Israel.

The Tennessee Rally for Israel will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Tennessee State Capitol. The event is organized by the International Christian Embassy Israel (ICEJ), which has its headquarters in Nashville.

“Public outcry in defense of the heinous attacks of Hamas and their taking of civilian hostages must be countered with words and actions,” said Dr. Susan Michael, national director, in a media release. “Join us this Friday as we proudly declare our love and solidarity for the people of Israel!”

Special guests will include state representatives, senators, pastors, rabbis, music artists and community leaders.

“Your presence in Tennessee’s capital will show the world that we support Israel,” Michael added.

For more information, visit ICEJUSA.com.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.