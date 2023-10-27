PHOTOS: Tennessee family transforms into Peanuts gang for Halloween

“Imagine paper heads lying around your kitchen,” the family joked in an email.
A Tennessee family has transformed into the Peanut Gang for Halloween this year.
A Tennessee family has transformed into the Peanut Gang for Halloween this year.(Casey Tindell)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee family has transformed into the Peanuts gang for Halloween this year.

In photos submitted to WSMV4, the Tindell family from Lewisburg dressed up as all of the iconic Peanut’s characters, including Charlie Brown, Pigpen, Snoopy, Linus and Sally. Casey Tindell said she and her husband worked on the rather large paper mache Peanut’s heads over a few weeks.

“Imagine paper heads lying around your kitchen,” she joked in an email.

The couple also worked on Pigpen’s “Cloud of Filth”, made from a hula hoop, tulle and fishing string, for a couple of nights.

The family said they wanted to dress up as the Peanuts because they’ve always been fans of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

