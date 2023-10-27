New helicopter video shows John Drake Jr. manhunt end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search for John Drake Jr. is now over, and we are getting a better idea of how officers tracked him down thanks to new police helicopter video.

The video started on Edgehill Avenue. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the Chrysler 200 driving in the video was carjacked by Drake Jr. He was wanted for shooting two La Vergne police officers Saturday afternoon.

In the video, Drake Jr. speeds up, passes several houses and opens the driver side door. Then, hit another car and came to a stop on Villa Place.

“Really, we just heard a loud bang,” Lauren, a student at Belmont, said.

Lauren is the owner of the Jeep that Drake Jr. hit.

“It is just an object and a car in the end,” Lauren said. “There were so many worse things that happened.”

After Drake Jr. hit her car, the video showed him jump out of the Chrysler, run down alleys and jump fences of multiple homes. He kicked in the door of a shed on 15th Avenue South, where police said he took his own life.

“For his family, especially, to have just that video as the last thing and the last time seeing him alive breaks my heart,” Lauren said.

John Drake Jr. was wanted for shooting two La Vergne Police Department officers.

