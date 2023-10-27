‘Cuddle cots’ allow grieving parents time with stillborn babies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October honors the families who have had pregnancy and infant loss. It’s something one Nashville couple experienced twice.

Margaret and Matt Smith expected to welcome baby Addie in the spring of 2022.

Margaret said she had a healthy pregnancy, but one day she noticed Addie was no longer active.

“They let us know she didn’t have a heartbeat. All I wanted to do was hold my baby,” said Margaret Smith.

In May, baby Addie was full-term and stillborn.

The Smiths got the opportunity to spend time with their daughter with the Cuddle Cot offered at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown.

“It allows parents the gift of time with their babies. It slows down and prevents those changes,” said Chelsey Hedglin, perinatal Chaplin at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown.

According to the National Institutes of Health, pregnancy and infant loss impacts 1-in-4 women.

The numbers are even higher in women of color.

The couple said they held tight to their faith even as they went through another infant loss a few months later.

“We knew we would still have a high chance of having a healthy baby going forward,” said Matt Smith.

The Smiths found out they were pregnant again and months later they were able

to bring home a healthy baby girl, Savannah Lindy Smith, in October 2023.

Their daughter’s middle name - Lindy - honors the nurse who was right by their side during their most difficult times.

“To be on the other side of this is such a miracle,” said Margaret Smith.

The Smiths, alongside other parents, have raised money to purchase more cuddles cots, memory boxes, books, and blankets to help other families experiencing loss.

If you’re interested in donating to the Saint Thomas Foundation click here.

There are resources to help families and individuals going through loss.

