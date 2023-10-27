Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday night.

Police said the crash involved three vehicles, including a motorcycle, about 7:05 on 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and Whitfield Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 56-year-old Barry Reeves of Clarksville, died at the scene, according to police. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Police said 101st Airborne Division Parkway was closed in both directions for cleanup and part of the investigation. Around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, the roadway was reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash or additional footage is asked to contact fatal crash investigators at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.

