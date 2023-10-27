Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a night out in Nashville and bringing a woman back to his hotel room, a man had his wallet, phone and Rolex stolen, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said detectives are searching for two suspects who are believed to be responsible for stealing the man’s belongings and using his credit cards to purchase gift cards.

The victim told officers he met a woman at a Broadway bar on Oct. 3 before bringing her back to his hotel room. He said he woke up the next day and noticed several items were missing.

“Surveillance footage from Target on Lebanon Pike shows the female suspect and a man purchasing several gift cards before leaving in a black GMC Arcadia,” MNPD said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

