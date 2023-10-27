Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects

The victim told officers he met a woman at a Broadway bar on Oct. 3 before bringing her back to his hotel room.
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects
Man’s night out in Nashville ends in stolen Rolex, phone & wallet; search underway for suspects(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a night out in Nashville and bringing a woman back to his hotel room, a man had his wallet, phone and Rolex stolen, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said detectives are searching for two suspects who are believed to be responsible for stealing the man’s belongings and using his credit cards to purchase gift cards.

The victim told officers he met a woman at a Broadway bar on Oct. 3 before bringing her back to his hotel room. He said he woke up the next day and noticed several items were missing.

“Surveillance footage from Target on Lebanon Pike shows the female suspect and a man purchasing several gift cards before leaving in a black GMC Arcadia,” MNPD said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say “I love you” before suicide
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say ‘I love you’ before suicide
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Tennessee woman leads Kentucky officers on 120 mph chase, sheriff says
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
‘I am heartbroken and saddened’: Chief Drake releases statement after estranged son’s death

Latest News

Friday marks seven months since the mass shooting at the Covenant School, where three children...
7 months since Covenant School shooting
Two men shot, killed near apartment complex
A Tennessee family has transformed into the Peanut Gang for Halloween this year.
PHOTOS: Tennessee family transforms into Peanuts gang for Halloween
Two men fatally shot each other outside a Germantown apartment complex on Friday afternoon,...
2 men fatally shot during argument in Germantown, police say