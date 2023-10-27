Man arrested after ‘large’ theft at Kroger in Mt. Juliet
More than $600 worth merchandise was stolen.
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested a man who was seen running with a large grocery cart away from a Kroger at the Providence MarketPlace.
Police quickly chased him down and recovered more than $600 worth of stolen goods.
“We are grateful for our dedicated officers, always with a watchful eye on our community,” the Mount Juliet Police Department said in a Tweet.
