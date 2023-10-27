Maine mass shooting ignites mental health discussions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Discussions surrounding mental health are being had after it was revealed that the Maine mass shooting suspect has dealt with issues in the past.

Robert Card is accused of opening fire in multiple locations across Lewiston, Maine, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens of others, sparking a manhunt for the 40-year-old.

“We’re committed to bringing whoever is responsible to justice,” William Ross of Maine State Police said.

In months leading up to the attack, Card was reportedly checked into a mental health facility after complaining of voices and making threats, according to a law enforcement memo reviewed by NBC News. It’s an outcome which has left many questioning why he was released only after two weeks.

Doctor Aaron Brinen, a psychiatry professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said there are multiple reasons that determine how long a person stays in a treatment facility.

“It’s less about the time. It’s really trying meet certain goal and objectives,” Brinen said. “When we see each of those accomplished, when we see a change in those factors, we know that person is moving further away from chance of harming their self.”

Maine state officials were unwilling to comment on Card’s mental health but did say that it could be linked to motive behind the attack.

As the investigation continues into Card’s mental health, Brinen believes it’s important to have all the facts before diagnosing him.

“There are many factors that led to a person having access to a firearm, where they can harm someone in this way,” he said.

Mental illness might not be the most pressing driven piece but it’s so easy for us to pen it on individuals.

As of Thursday evening, police are still searching for Card.

