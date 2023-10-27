Hundreds come to Tanger Outlets grand opening in Southeast Nashville

The mall will create 1,100 new jobs in Southeast Nashville.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was a big day for shoppers as Tanger Outlets finally opened in Southeast Nashville.

After five years in the making, the wait was finally over. Now shoppers will have 60 new retail and restaurants to shop and dine at.

If the community does plan on going to the newly opened mall over the weekend, drivers in the area should expect traffic. Tanger’s spokesperson suggest people may want to carpool to the new mall. Detour signs on the exit ramp of the interstate even warn about the mall’s opening.

The CEO of Tanger said when it comes to getting here, there has been a tremendous amount of growth with a brand-new interchange that will provide access on and off Interstate 24.

“Access is critical, especially coming from an outlet center. You can see it from the highway, but you want to get off and go an experience it and we’ve just made that really easy,” said Stephen Yalof, CEO of Tanger Outlets.

Over the weekend, the new mall will have deals through Sunday to help save money.

The mall is the third Tanger Outlet in the state of Tennessee. Other locations include Sevierville and Memphis.

Tanger said this new mall will create 1,100 new jobs in Southeast Nashville.

