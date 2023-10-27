Freezing temps ahead, how to prepare your home

Before cold temperatures come, it is important to winterize your home.
WSMV4's Meteorologist Melanie Layden reports.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most of October has felt unusually warm, but with November right around the corner, colder temperatures near freezing will soon make its way to the Mid State.

Before cold temperatures come, it is important to winterize your home. Some older homes have water pipelines under the house. Any kind of elevation with exposed pipes needs to be covered.

Whereas newer homes, or homes built on a slab of foundation likely have pipes in the attic. In colder months, opening the attic door occasionally could help.

Another way to help winterize your home is by insulating outdoor sprinklers and faucets.

Local hardware stores sell pretty cheap insulators. Frozen pipes can lead to hundreds if not thousands of dollars of water damage and cleanup.

When a big freeze does come, it is important to open your cabinet doors where your indoor faucets are and let those faucets drip.

