First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain & colder air on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cooler weather will begin seeping into our northwestern communities as soon as Saturday.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

This evening will be mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible early on. By mid-late evening, showers will completely dissipate. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s, into the 60s.

By sunrise Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid 60s. It’ll be mostly cloudy and warm once again in Nashville and areas southeastward. Northwestern Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky will be cooler, however, in the 60s. A few passing showers will be possible there. Nashville’s rain chance will be 20%.

A few showers may even pass through Nashville Saturday night.

Then, Sunday, count on more clouds and mild weather, but it won’t be as warm as previous days. Nashville’s high will be in the mid 70s. Like Saturday, areas farther north & west will be cooler. That cooler weather will overspread much of the Mid State by sunset, Sunday.

Sunday will bring a better chance for passing showers in Nashville, especially late in the day, into the evening. Rain will become widespread across the Mid State by late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Cloudy, breezy, chilly, and rainy weather is expected on Monday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s and low 50s.

Drier weather will build in on Tuesday for Halloween. Trick-or-treat time will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Wednesday through Friday will be sunny.

Our first freeze of the season will happen Wednesday morning for most.

High temperatures will moderate from the 50s on Wednesday to around 70 on Friday.

