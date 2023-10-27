First Alert Forecast: Another warm weekend with a big cool down next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few more warmer than normal days ahead for us this weekend before a blast of cold air cools us off next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Not everyone will see rain today, but if you do, you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. However, no severe weather is expected. Lows will fall to the 60s overnight.

Another unusually warm day to kick off the weekend tomorrow. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 80s. We’ll see more clouds than sun with a few showers possible in our northwestern counties. The rain chance in Nashville is less than 20%.

A few scattered showers will develop on Sunday. The chance of rain in Nashville is about 30%. It will be a little cooler than Saturday but still warmer than normal with highs in the upper 70s.

Big changes come on Monday as a cold front sweeps through the state with lots of rain behind it. We will see widespread showers throughout the day on Monday. This rain will be much needed as the MidState is still in a significant drought. However, highest rainfall totals will only be around 1.25″-- not enough to pull us out of the drought, but it’s a start.

Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler. Highs Monday and Tuesday willbe in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Trick-or-treaters will need to be bundled up, especially after sunset, as temperatures will be in the 40s during that time frame.

We are expecting our first hard freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 20s across the board by sunrise.

