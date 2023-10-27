CONSUMER ALERT: Third-party hotel reservations canceled at last minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Travel experts have a warning before you book your next trip. They’ve seen a big increase in third-party sites saying you have a reservation but cancelling at the last minute without telling you.

Bellevue residents Bill and Marie Westrich had that happen to them for their annual fall trip to Florida. They booked a hotel months ago on the website Algotels through Trivago to save $10 per night while visiting Marie’s sister. When Bill called the hotel manager this week to request their favorite room, they were told there was no reservation for them.

“I’m wondering what happened. Is there a glitch in the system?” Bill said. “Maybe I’ve done something wrong? But I’ve got emails that said it’s confirmed. I’ve got a booking number. My credit card was charged. I received a bill from the credit card company. I’ve already paid it. I don’t know.”

After hours on the phone with the hotel and Algotels customer support, Bill and Marie said they found the booking company had cancelled and rebooked their correct reservation four times before moving them to another hotel almost two hours away. They were not told about these changes.

“I’ve been questioning whether I still wanted to go on vacation,” Marie said. “We would’ve gone there and been without a room.”

Consumers’ Checkbook executive editor Kevin Brasler said they’ve found more than 2,000 similar situations in their research on aggregator booking sites, like Trivago. Brasler even recently had a reservation cancelled on him while on a business trip to Boston.

He said these sites will offer you a room even if there are no rooms available. They will then cancel the reservation and charge a higher price. The main red flag you should look for when booking on a third-party site is if the conformation message says things still must be confirmed with the hotel or the reservation is pending.

“Once we clicked through, the rate they showed us was no longer available,” Brasler said. “Or the room type we wanted was no longer available. Another problem with these sites is they rarely show you the all-in rate. There are always added fees and taxes in addition to the low prices they seem to be serving up.”

Consumers’ Checkbook recommends people book directly with a hotel. Brasler said that is the only way to guarantee your reservation is received and it will be fully backed by the hotel.

WSMV4 reached out to both Trivago and Algotels for this story. Algotels has not responded to a request for comment. Trivago responded after deadline with the following statement:

“Trivago is a metasearch: we compare prices from different websites and OTAs, making sure that our partners are reliable when integrating them to our platform,” a spokesperson said. “We have not been involved in the booking, or payment process, and as such, we are not best positioned to help you resolve this issue. The travelers should contact Algotels. They will be able to find out what happened to the reservation. In most cases, all necessary contact information can be found in the booking documents.”

“However, if that is not the case, please forward us your booking confirmation email,” the spokesperson continued. “This way we will be able to identify the booking site and help you to get in touch with the booking site’s support team.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.