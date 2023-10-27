City of Franklin declares emergency water shortage, residents urged to conserve water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Franklin has declared an emergency water shortage as drought continues in the region, the city announced Friday night.

Earlier in the week, the city urged Franklin residents to conserve water; they’re now reiterating this as the Franklin mayor declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage.

Previous Coverage: Franklin residents urged to conserve water as drought continues

“Due to drought conditions in the region, the Franklin Mayor has declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage in the City of Franklin Water Utility District. The city serves 19,064 customers in the Franklin area. Many residents use other utilities for their water service,” the city said.

Below is a list of ways to conserve water:

Washing sidewalks, driveways, and other exterior paved areas except by the City of Franklin in the interest of public safety.

Filling or refilling swimming pools

Noncommercial washing of vehicles and boats.

Any use from a fire hydrant other than to fight fires and ensure adequate water quality in the distribution system.

Watering golf courses.

Dust control or compaction during construction.

“These restrictions will be in effect and enforced until further notice. Emergency Status 1 was declared by Mayor Ken Moore based on trigger points established through the municipal code and the City of Franklin Drought Management Plan. Suggestions on how to conserve water can be found on EPA’s website at www.epa.gov/OW-OWM.html/water-efficiaency/,” the city added.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.