5 juveniles nabbed for carjacking, string of armed robberies

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with carjacking.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five juveniles accused of being involved in a string of armed robberies were arrested Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said detectives located a black Nissan Rogue that had been taken during an Oct. 22 carjacking in a parking lot of an Arbor Crest Boulevard apartment complex. Police spike stripped the SUV as it exited an apartment complex at 860 Murfreesboro Pike.

The Rogue then turned outbound onto Murfreesboro Pike and then onto Foothill Drive. There was no pursuit by officers, but a police helicopter tracked the SUV to a dead end, where six people ran inside an apartment complex.

Five of the six were caught with the assistance of the police helicopter, patrol officers, and Canine officers.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with carjacking. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are charged with joyriding and evading arrest. Charges are pending against a third 17-year-old, police said.

Additional charges are anticipated.

