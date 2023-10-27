2 men fatally shot during argument in Germantown, police say
The men pulled out weapons and fatally shot each other, MNPD said.
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two men were fatally shot during an argument near a public housing complex in Germantown Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Don Aaron, spokesman for the department, said the men got into an argument near a dumpster at 1419 Rosa Parks Boulevard, pulled out weapons, and fatally wounded each other.
No further information has been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.