2 men fatally shot during argument in Germantown, police say

The men pulled out weapons and fatally shot each other, MNPD said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two men were fatally shot during an argument near a public housing complex in Germantown Friday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Don Aaron, spokesman for the department, said the men got into an argument near a dumpster at 1419 Rosa Parks Boulevard, pulled out weapons, and fatally wounded each other.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

