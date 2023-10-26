Woman shot at while confronting car burglars in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A West Nashville woman is still shaken up days after she was shot off trying to scare off car burglars.

Monica Tipps saw people searching through cars on Oceola Avenue and wanted to stop them, which she said was a mistake.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary. It’s very surreal,” Tipps said.

It was a shocking end to a night she said she never saw coming.

“It was about two in the morning and as I was exiting my vehicle, I had my door open, and I could hear something behind me,” Tipps said.

She had just pulled up to her home on Oceola Avenue in her work bus Tuesday morning when she heard something familiar.

“I already knew what it was, people breaking into cars, because it happens all the time,” she said.

But this time she was watching it happen just feet away from her.

“I grab my phone, turn my camera on, and started yelling, ‘Hey! I’m calling the cops! I got you on camera!” Tipps said.

While Tipps said she was holding up her phone and screaming at the two people, they jumped into a car, turned off their headlights and sped off.

“They get in front of me, they stop and just start shooting at me,” Tipps said. “The bullets were headed straight for me, but luckily, the bus I was in, the radiator caught one and some wiring caught one.”

None of the bullets hit her, but Tipps said she was still scared.

“It was terrifying. Every day when I come home from work, I just turn my camera on just to record my drive home in case something happens,” Tipps said.

Police told her to never confront possible burglars, instead always call 911.

Tipps said she didn’t get a good enough look at them or their license plate to help police track them down.

