Woman arrested after 2-year-old girl left alone in apartment for hours, affidavit says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother was arrested after she allegedly left her 2-year-old child alone for four hours with hot water running and sharp cutlery within reach, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department went to 60 Lester Avenue for a report of a child being left alone. When police arrived they found the child with a staff member of the apartment complex.

The staff member told police she was alerted by a neighbor the toddler was left inside the apartment alone. The staff member was able to unlock the door and check on the child, according to the arrest report.

When the staff member checked on the child, she noticed the television was left on and heard what sounded like a shower running. The staff member said the shower was on and the bath was full of hot water. She added the child was also wet all over and had a dirty diaper. The staff member said she changed the child’s clothing and diaper before police arrived, according to the report.

Police spoke with the neighbor who tipped off the staff member. The neighbor said she noticed the mom of the child, Jabrea Mobely, leave the home around 12:40 p.m., without the child. The neighbor told police the child was left alone for four hours before the staff member went into the apartment to care for the child, according to the report.

Officers spoke with Mobely through a home surveillance system. She told police she was downstairs and on her way up to the apartment, however, police said it took her 30 minutes to get home. Mobeley told police she was only gone for about an hour and was watching the child through cameras. She said she moved the couch to block the toddler’s access to the bathroom. She added that she left the child with some water but didn’t leave any food, according to the report.

Officers were advised when staff entered the apartment that the couch was not blocking the bathroom. They added the shower was running with very hot water and that the bathtub was full, according to the report.

Officers also noticed metal silverware and cutlery was on the floor of the living room and was within reach of the 2-year-old girl who is unable to take care of herself, police said. Police said the child was placed in danger due to Mobely leaving a tub full of hot running water and leaving the sharp cutlery out.

According to the report, Mobely was not aware of apartment staff inside her home until around 5 p.m. Mobely was taken into custody for child endangerment of her 2-year-old daughter.

