VIDEO: Burglary suspects steal prescriptions from Nashville Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown Hills detectives are working to identify the suspects responsible for an Oct. 15 burglary at a Nashville Walgreens.

The suspects were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of medications from the Walgreens on 22nd Avenue North, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The suspects arrived at 2:30 p.m. in a Kia Stinger, before forcing entry into the pharmacy, police said.

Burglary suspects steal prescriptions from a Nashville Walgreens on Oct. 15, 2023. (Daniel Smithson | MNPD)

While inside, two suspects stole several bottles of prescription medication, including Gabapentin, which can be used as a cutting agent for heroin, according to drug abuse experts.

Anyone with information about those involved are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

