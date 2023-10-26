Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic is backing up on Interstate 65 South Thursday afternoon as deputies are working a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred at Mile Marker 59 near the I-840 exit on I-65 South just after 5 p.m. Traffic is down to one lane in that area.

Long delays are expected.

