Tennessee woman leads Kentucky officers on 120 mph chase, sheriff says

Officers said they noticed the woman throw items out of the car before the chase ended.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill woman was arrested after she led Kentucky law enforcement on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

On Monday, Oct. 23, a deputy with the Todd County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) saw a sedan speeding on South Main in Trenton, according to TCSO.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop when the woman, later identified as Elleissa Smith, fled down Highway 41.

Officers with TCSO were able to capture Smith after deploying spike strips. While officers chased her, they said they noticed Smith throw items from the vehicle just before the chase ended at Highway 79 and Patrol Drive in Guthrie.

Smith was arrested and charged with speeding, evading arrest, wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and other traffic violations.

