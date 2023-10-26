Teen indicted after police say he kidnapped children in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teenager has been indicted by the Davidson County grand jury after prosecutors say he broke into a woman’s home and kidnapped her children.

James Ezekiel Johnson, 19, was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 25 on several charges, including three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary.

Two days after his 19th birthday, Nashville police said Johnson forced his way into a mother’s home on Elm Hill Pike by breaking a window and busting through a front door. The woman realized it was her boyfriend’s brother who had broken in, according to an arrest report.

Suddenly, Johnson pointed a gun at her and demanded to know who she was sleeping with, police said, before hitting her in the face with a pistol, causing an inch-and-a-half cut near her forehead.

As the woman tended to her wounds, she noticed Johnson was leaving the home in a grey SUV with her children, including a 5-year-old, and possibly heading toward his mother’s home off McCrory Creek Road, police said.

The children were later found unharmed. Months later, Johnson was indicted.

