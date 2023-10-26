Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School

The student was caught smoking a vape pen, which prompted their backpack to be searched, police said.
Police said the 17-year-old senior brought a loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school senior has been charged with carrying a gun onto school property on Thursday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the 17-year-old senior brought a loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School.

During dismissal Thursday afternoon, the senior was spotted by school administrators smoking a vape pen. The admin took the student into an office and while searching their backpack, found a loaded handgun.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say “I love you” before suicide
John Drake Jr. calls mom to say ‘I love you’ before suicide
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
Traffic backed up on I-65 after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
‘I am heartbroken and saddened’: Chief Drake releases statement after estranged son’s death
Police lights generic
Tennessee woman leads Kentucky officers on 120 mph chase, sheriff says

Latest News

Mt Juliet Kroger theft
Man arrested after ‘large’ theft at Kroger in Mt. Juliet
Tanger Outlets open in Nashville
Tanger Outlets opens in Antioch, increased traffic expected
Tanger Outlets open in Antioch
Another arrest after firework thrown at couple
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
5 juveniles nabbed for carjacking, string of armed robberies