Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school senior has been charged with carrying a gun onto school property on Thursday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the 17-year-old senior brought a loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School.

During dismissal Thursday afternoon, the senior was spotted by school administrators smoking a vape pen. The admin took the student into an office and while searching their backpack, found a loaded handgun.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.