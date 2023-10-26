Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School
The student was caught smoking a vape pen, which prompted their backpack to be searched, police said.
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school senior has been charged with carrying a gun onto school property on Thursday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the 17-year-old senior brought a loaded gun to Hunters Lane High School.
During dismissal Thursday afternoon, the senior was spotted by school administrators smoking a vape pen. The admin took the student into an office and while searching their backpack, found a loaded handgun.
No other details about the incident have been released at this time.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.