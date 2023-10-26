State to pay former top vaccine expert $150,000 after lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state of Tennessee will pay its former top vaccine expert $150,000 after a contentious lawsuit.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus sued to clear her name after she was terminated in 2021.

Neither Fiscus, her attorney nor a spokesman for the state Department of Health would comment.

Fiscus faced scrutiny in July 2021 about her sharing of a memo about the state’s mature minor doctrine. That policy states minors 14 and older can get medical care, including receiving a COVID shot, without parental consent.

Fiscus was ultimately terminated after the state health department blamed her “unwillingness to consult with superiors.”

Adding to the controversy at the time was Fiscus’ claim that she was sent a muzzle in July 2021 from an anonymous sender to her state office before her termination.

While a series of reporting by WSMV4 Investigates proved that Fiscus did not send the muzzle to herself, Fiscus’ lawsuit sought to force the state to clear her name.

Her attorneys argued in court that the state stigmatized and defamed her by choosing not to simply terminate her but put the reasons in a memo that would become subject to open records requests.

Attorneys for the state health department argued in court that the voicemail was not “indicative of the community,” and that Fiscus’ termination did not harm her ability to get new employment, as she received multiple job offers.

The details of the settlement have not yet been made public.

