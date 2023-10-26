Residents displaced after Nashville duplex fire

All occupants were able to escape with no injuries.
Residents displaced after Nashville duplex fire
Residents displaced after Nashville duplex fire
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents have been displaced after a fire at a Nashville duplex Thursday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews have extinguished the fire at a duplex in the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue.

Occupants were inside both units when a nearby worker alerted them about the fire. All occupants were able to escape with no injuries.

The Red Cross is rendering aid to those displaced, NFD said.

