Residents displaced after Nashville duplex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents have been displaced after a fire at a Nashville duplex Thursday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews have extinguished the fire at a duplex in the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue.

Occupants were inside both units when a nearby worker alerted them about the fire. All occupants were able to escape with no injuries.

The Red Cross is rendering aid to those displaced, NFD said.

NFD crews have extinguished a fire at a duplex at 2827 Clifton Ave. Occupants were inside both units when a worker alerted them to the fire. All residents exited without injuries. Residents of the fire impacted unit will be displaced. @RedCrossTN is on scene to assist them. pic.twitter.com/mGuTvSasNX — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.