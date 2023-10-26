Residents displaced after Nashville duplex fire
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents have been displaced after a fire at a Nashville duplex Thursday morning.
The Nashville Fire Department said crews have extinguished the fire at a duplex in the 2800 block of Clifton Avenue.
Occupants were inside both units when a nearby worker alerted them about the fire. All occupants were able to escape with no injuries.
The Red Cross is rendering aid to those displaced, NFD said.
