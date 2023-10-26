Publix sued over alleged off-the-clock work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A collective action lawsuit has been filed against Publix over allegations that the grocery store chain consistently requires hourly assistant managers to work off-the-clock without being paid.

The suit was filed by attorneys with Morgan & Morgan and the Shavits Law Group.

According to a release from Morgan & Morgan the plaintiffs, who worked as assistant department managers at Publix stores in Tennessee and other states, allege Publix failed to pay them for hundreds of overtime hours.

“Specifically, Plaintiffs allege they were not only compelled to complete various tasks in the stores before clocking in and after clocking out, but also that they were expected to answer texts from colleagues both after-hours and during unpaid lunch breaks. Plaintiffs allege Publix owes them overtime pay for these off-the-clock hours,” the release said.

The suit was filed in Florida federal court on Thursday. It proposes a collective action under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act to include similarly situated employees who worked within the past three years across Publix’s 1,300 locations throughout the Southeastern United States, the release said.

“Any and all of the thousands of Publix assistant department managers who may have been affected by the supermarket chain’s alleged unlawful conduct can join the collective action. Morgan & Morgan and Shavitz Law Group currently represent and have been contacted by dozens of affected employees who worked in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina who experienced the same issues.”

You can read the complaint in its entirety below:

