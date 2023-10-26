Pills found on intoxicated man who opened fire inside Nashville Waffle House, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police officers found Oxycodone pills in the pocket of a man accused of opening fire while intoxicated inside a Waffle House.

Jaterrious L. Davis, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, among other several felony charges. Police found eleven M30 Oxycodone pills in Davis’ front left pocket after the attack, according to an arrest report.

On Wednesday, two men, an uncle and his nephew, were sitting at a table at the Stewarts Ferry Pike Waffle House location when they said a gunman they didn’t know entered the restaurant and started an argument.

When Davis pulled out a weapon, the nephew rushed towards him and tried to take the gun away, according to police. At least two shots were fired, hitting the nephew in the shoulder. The uncle and nephew then worked together to subdue and disarm Davis, who used a stolen gun while intoxicated during the attack, police said.

Davis was hurt during the altercation and taken to the hospital. He remains jailed on more than $130,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.