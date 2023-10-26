New pictures released of man wanted for questioning in bloody North Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning about a mid-October murder in North Nashville.

Earlier in the week, the Metro Nashville Police Department released a picture of a man they’re working to identify in order to question him about the Oct. 12 murder of Terran Frazier on Phillips Street and 14th Avenue North.

Now, police have released more pictures of the wanted man.

Police said the man was in the area at the time of the murder.

“Anyone with information on the shooting or the person wanted for questioning is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

