Neighbors recall car crash before John Drake Jr. found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dimple Blackmon has lived on 15th Avenue South for so long she can’t remember.

“It’s 10 to 20 years. I lost count. [The neighborhood] is peaceful, quiet, nobody bothers you,” Blackmon said.

On Tuesday night, Blackmon heard a car crash happen in front of her house.

“I looked out my door. I seen the truck crash and I seen the man running out the truck. Where he went to? I don’t know,” she said.

Later, she learned the man she saw was John Drake Jr. and that he ran to a shed at her next neighbor’s house.

Metro Nashville Police said that’s where Drake Jr., the estranged son of Police Chief John Drake, shot and killed himself.

“The whole street was blocked off with maybe 50 police men out here,” Blackmon said of the moments after the crash.

She said police first told her to lock all her doors, then she had to be evacuated to a church across the street.

Blackmon said she knew about the search for Drake Jr., but didn’t expect this.

“I didn’t think it would be this close to home, but this being a quiet neighborhood,” Blackmon said.

Now she’s glad the manhunt is over.

“I can sleep now cause I wasn’t laying down in my bed at all,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.