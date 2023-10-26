Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for alleged car thief accused of assaulting officer

The suspect is considered dangerous and potentially armed, authorities said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car thief wanted for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Jacoryvis Osborne is wanted on several charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, theft of property and felony evading arrest.

“In addition to the charges from our office, Mr. Osborne is a suspect in several vehicle thefts in the Guthrie, Kentucky, area which are being investigated by Guthrie PD,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release. “Charges related to that incident are pending at this time.”

Investigators said Osborne is known to frequent the Summit Heights and South Guthrie areas. He is considered dangerous and potentially armed, authorities said.

“He may use fake names or aliases to avoid prosecution,” the MCSO said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacoryvis Osborne is encouraged to contact the MCSO or call 911. Additionally, you may submit a tip through the website at www.mcsotn.org or through MCSO’s mobile app, MoCoInfo.

